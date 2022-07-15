(Video) Mo Salah doubles Liverpool’s lead less than a minute into the second half after combining well with Alexander-Arnold

With a completely different XI taking to the field for the second half, the Reds started the half in emphatic fashion.

Mo Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead less than a minute after the resumption with a well worked effort after he combined nicely with Trent Alexander-Arnold not the edge of the Crystal Palace box.

Sepp Van Den Berg played neat ball out to the Egyptian King on the right wing.

Our No. 11 played a tidy one-two with Alexander-Arnold before unleashing his effort which appeared to take a slight deflection off Palace defender Joachim Andersen before finding the back of the net.

The pace and intensity at which the lads are moving the ball and winning it back when they lose it is great to see.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with how his squad have approached the game and it really does look like they’re treating it like a cup final.

The fans inside the ground are creating some atmosphere and let’s hope for a few more goals before the full time whistle.

