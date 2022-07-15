Ki-Jana Hoever insists he has no regrets about his footballing career so far despite returning to the Netherlands for the upcoming campaign

Former Liverpool player Ki-Jana Hoever has been discussing whether he made the right decision to join the Reds back in 2018.

The then 16-year-old joined the club from Dutch outfit Ajax and he looked set for a promising career at Anfield, but after making just four senior appearances under Jurgen Klopp, he was sold to Wolves in a deal worth more than £8m two years ago.

After struggling to make the impression he would’ve hoped for at Molineux, the 20-year-old has now returned to his homeland and joined PSV on loan ahead of the new campaign.

The youngster has no regrets about any of the decisions he’s made in his career so far.

“Liverpool came up with the best plan in my eyes,” he told ESPN (via Sport Witness).

“Everyone thinks it was about the money, but I felt they valued me more at Liverpool than at Ajax at the time.”

It’s a shame that neither of his transfers so far have gone to plan, but he will have certainly learnt a lot during his time on Merseyside under the watchful eye of Klopp and co.

He would’ve also trained alongside and against some top professionals such as Mo Salah, James Milner and Jordan Henderson whilst on Merseyside which really is invaluable experience for the youngster.

His current move is only a loan switch which means we may yet see the Netherlands U21 international in the Premier League in future seasons.

Hopefully he can have a good campaign in Eindhoven and we wish him all the best for the future.

