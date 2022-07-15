Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on three of his Liverpool stars – rules one of them out of impending Community Shield clash with Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the fitness of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the 28-year-old was forced off in the first half of the Reds’ 2-0 defeat of Crystal Palace in Singapore earlier today.

The former Arsenal man looked lively throughout the opening period and combined well with Harvey Elliott and Bobby Firmino on a number of occasions.

But after pulling the trigger and testing Vicente Guaita shortly before half time, our No. 15 went down and was appearing to feel his hamstring.

“It’s very disappointing for him and for us. Ox had trained all the time really well and had looked really good,” Klopp told The Athletic.

“It has happened in the past with Ox when he has had intense periods. This is just a muscle thing and we’ve had worse situations.

“I don’t know exactly how long it will take. But he’ll come back and it will be all fine. He’s a top class player who can help us.”

READ MORE: Ki-Jana Hoever insists he has no regrets about his footballing career so far despite returning to the Netherlands for the upcoming campaign

You get the feeling that the upcoming campaign is a big one for the Ox.

The midfielder is out of contract in 12 months time and although he’s showed glimpses of reaching his full potential in a Red shirt, he’s struggled to stay fit and put together a constant run of games in quite some time.

He was an imperative part of the side that reached the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv, but he suffered a nasty knee injury in the semi-final clash with AS Roma that would rule him out of the final with Real Madrid.

Hopefully his current injury isn’t too serious and he can be back to full fitness ready for our Premier League opener against Fulham on August 6.

Following our victory over Patrick Viera’s side, Klopp provided an update on two other members of his squad that are carrying knocks at the moment – both Alisson and Diogo Jota were not included in the match day squad against the Eagles earlier today.

Klopp is hopeful that the Brazilian will be fit for our Community Shield clash with Manchester City on July 30, but he’s already confirmed our No. 20 won’t play a part in the game at Leicester’s King Power Stadium

“Ali has a chance for the game against City, Diogo not,” the German added.

“With Ali, it’s nothing serious but we’re preparing for the whole season. It’s just not ideal. He can’t do goalie training with it and shouldn’t play in this moment, but he can still do some other things. These things happen. Only a little thing but we have to be careful.”

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business