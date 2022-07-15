Adrian on a ‘very interesting’ match against Crystal Palace, as he’s handed the chance to start the game in goal

Liverpool’s pre-season didn’t get off to the best of starts against Manchester United but Adrian has spoke of the club’s desire for a better performance in game two.

Speaking with the club’s website ahead of the match, the 35-year-old said: “The first game was not the result that we wanted. At the end, we have many things to learn and to try to fix it.

“It will be another tough game against another English opponent; Palace are training really hard as well here. I think it will be very interesting.”

Playing against Crystal Palace will present a different task for Jurgen Klopp’s squad but the biggest change should be that the players have been given more time to train ahead of this match.

With many members of the squad only having a few days worth of preparation last time out, it looked as though the match came a little too soon for most of them.

Now, with more than a week in their legs and ahead of the final game before heading to Austria, the boss will hope for a better scoreline.

In truth, the result is meaningless and this time of the year is all about getting sharper and fitter.

The Spaniard in goal will want to take advantage of injuries to Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher by proving that he deserves more game time.

