Darwin Nunez’s one-word response to criticism his first two Liverpool appearances have received

Darwin Nunez has been on the harsh side of a lot of criticism, from non-Liverpool fans, for his first two appearances for the Reds.

Having played just over one hour of football in a new team, there have been ‘highlight’ reels shared online and his performances have been widely mocked.

It’s clear that this isn’t affecting the 23-year-old though, as he sent a tweet with a one-word response to the hate he has received – saying ‘Resiliencia 🤫’.

To any non-Spanish speakers, Tweeting the word ‘Resilience’ shows that the Uruguayan is not letting the words affect him and he’s more than ready to prove the doubters wrong.

It was obvious from his appearance against Crystal Palace that the former Benfica man is very willing to prove himself in a red shirt and it’s clear that his moment will come.

Having signed a six-year deal at Anfield, there’s no way anyone within the club will be worrying about anything they’ve seen in two friendlies.

There’s plenty of time ahead for the man who scored 34 goals last season to shine and we’re all right behind him.

You can view the Tweet by Nunez on his Twitter account:

