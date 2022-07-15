Jurgen Klopp makes seven changes for Crystal Palace friendly with Joe Gomez, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota all missing

Liverpool will play their second game of pre-season against Crystal Palace in Singapore and Jurgen Klopp has announced his team for the game.

As would be expected from a match at this time of the year, there have been seven changes made from the side that started against Manchester United in Thailand.

The team in full is: Adrian, James Milner, Ibou Konate, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Luis Diaz, Bobby Firmino.

The stacked substitute bench includes: Mrozek, Davies, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Robertson, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Williams, Phillips, Clark, Mabaya, Clarkson, Alexander-Arnold, Van den Berg, Norris, Morton, Chambers.

It’s not expected that there will be another 32 players involved against Patrick Vieira’s side, as was the case in the previous outing, and some will be handed more minutes on the pitch.

It’s a shame to see Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota both miss out through injury but now is a much better time than next month, for them both to be absent from the squad.

It’s a surprise to not see Joe Gomez feature and it must suggest that our No.12 has picked up an injury, which we will all hope is nothing serious.

All eyes will be on new boys Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho though, when they are given a chance off the bench.

