(Video) Watch fan angle of Mo Salah’s goal against Crystal Palace as his effort doubled Liverpool’s lead

Mo Salah would have been delighted to get his first pre-season goal, as he looks to start the next season in typically fast and clinical fashion.

The brilliant new angle of the finish shows how he picked the ball up from Sepp van den Berg, before playing a one-two with Trent Alexander-Arnold and driving at the Crystal Palace defence.

It was a trademark run inside from the 30-year-old and he managed to find a way to put the ball into the back of the net.

There’s no doubt that he was aided by a deflection off Joachim Andersen and some questionable goalkeeping by Vicente Guaita but the Egyptian King won’t mind.

Mark that down as goal number one of many for the No.11 this season.

You can watch the video of Salah’s goal via Reddit user u/synetta:

