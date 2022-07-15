(Video) Jordan Henderson performs the ‘Hendo shuffle’ for Singaporean Liverpool fans after victory over Crystal Palace

Jordan Henderson ensured that all of the Singaporean Liverpool fans had a true taste of witnessing the Reds lift a trophy.

After victory over Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp’s squad were handed the illustrious Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy and were presented the silverware in front of the 55,000 strong attendance.

As is tradition, our skipper whipped out his famous ‘Hendo shuffle’ in celebration and it brought a big smile to the faces of his teammates.

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah handed the captain’s armband as he leads a young group of Reds against Crystal Palace

It’s something that some rival fans will no doubt scoff at but it was another example of why our No.14 is such a brilliant leader.

He knew how much this moment would mean to the fans inside the Singapore National Stadium and made sure to deliver it for them.

You can watch the video of Henderson lifting the trophy via @IanDoyleSport on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business