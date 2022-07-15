(Video) Jordan Henderson scores Liverpool’s first pre-season goal after clever work from James Milner and Harvey Elliott

Jordan Henderson got Liverpool’s pre-season campaign underway with a well-taken finish against Crystal Palace.

Following a corner for the Reds, James Milner played a clever ball out wide to Harvey Elliott from deep and the youngster picked up the pass on the right-wing.

Carrying it at Patrick Vieira’s defence, our new No.19 got to the by-line and then pulled a pass back to our captain on the edge of the box.

With some time and space, our No.14 curled the ball past Vicente Guaita in the goal and put Jurgen Klopp’s side into the lead.

It took less than 20 minutes for a goal to be provided for the supporters in Singapore and they were delighted to see our summer’s first finish.

Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace

