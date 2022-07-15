(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s words of encouragement for Sepp van den Berg ahead of his first pre-season appearance

Having not featured against Manchester United, some may have expected that there wouldn’t be a place for Sepp van den Berg in this pre-season.

However, and most probably due to the injury to Joe Gomez pre-match, the Dutchman played a big role in the victory over Crystal Palace.

Featuring alongside Virgil van Dijk for the second-half of the game, the man who has spent the past couple of seasons with Preston North End had a solid run out.

Cameras captured the interaction that the 20-year-old had with Jurgen Klopp before coming onto the pitch and it’s clear that the boss has a lot of appreciation for the defender.

It will be interesting to see whether the Holland youth international remains at Anfield to fight for a place, or is loaned out for the new campaign.

