(Video) Mo Salah handed the captain’s armband as he leads a young group of Reds against Crystal Palace

Around 35 minutes into the second-half against Crystal Palace, Liverpool made 9 changes but Mo Salah and Fabio Carvalho stayed on the pitch.

This provided a rare opportunity for our No.11 to be handed the captains armband for the Reds and shows the seniority of his role within the squad.

Now that the contract situation has been sorted and the long-term future of the 30-year-old has been committed to Anfield, there’s no questioning his loyalty to our club.

READ MORE: Darwin Nunez’s one-word response to criticism his first two Liverpool appearances have received

It may also produce a wry smile to our supporters to see that, even during a pre-season friendly, the Egyptian King still wasn’t substituted off the pitch.

A first goal and an exciting performance on the right wing should be enough to produce fear amongst Premier League defenders, as our main marksman is looking very sharp already.

You can view the moment that Salah was handed the captain’s armband via Twitter user @SHA3WAZA_2:

Mo Salah from the match wears the captaincy of Liverpool ©️ 🔥

pic.twitter.com/etxARRhhUT — SHA3WAZA (@SHA3WAZA_2) July 15, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business