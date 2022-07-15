(Video) Singaporean Liverpool fans produce a spine tingling rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ before Crystal Palace game

Liverpool have some of the most fanatical fans around the world and the crowd inside the Singapore National Stadium certainly lived up to the billing.

As the players walked out for our second pre-season game of the season, our famous anthem was played for the 55,000 strong attendance to join in with and they did.

The sound of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was enough to wow Jurgen Klopp, when his face was picked up upon by the cameras present.

Renditions of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ and many other famous Anfield chants could be heard throughout the match and it’s amazing to see how many true Reds there are.

This is why these tours in places like Asia are important, as those present deserve the chance to watch their heroes.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool fans via Twitter user @central_lfc_br:

Torcedores do Liverpool de Singapura cantando You'll Never Walk Alone. pic.twitter.com/S8ApDM8zKG — Central LFC Brasil (@central_lfc_br) July 15, 2022

