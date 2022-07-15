(Video) Watch as Thiago Alcantara has Singapore Reds awestruck with his amazing show of skill

Thiago Alcantara oozing class is not a statement that will surprise many Liverpool fans but is normally followed by something that they all need to watch.

Our No.6 was training in front of the supporters in Singapore and he unveiled a piece of skill that was nothing short of amazing.

Some mesmerising flicks and footwork, before the ball found a way to his head for a few further tricks.

Some people are meant to play football and the Spanish international is certainly one of those.

You can watch the video of Thiago via Twitter user @AnfieldAffect:

Thiago so tekky with it 💫 pic.twitter.com/UmWUoLPwH8 — ❗❗ (@AnfieldAffect) July 14, 2022

