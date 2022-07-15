(Video) Watch Darwin Nunez’s highlights against Crystal Palace in his second pre-season game of the campaign

Darwin Nunez will be understandably scrutinised for all of his early Liverpool appearances and mainly by non-Liverpool fans.

Given the magnitude of his signing and the price tag for which he came for, ‘highlights’ of his first two games have done the rounds on social media.

Playing against Crystal Palace means that he has now spent just over an hour playing for the Reds, across two meaningless friendly games.

There have been clips of missed chances but there has still be plenty to enjoy from the first two outings of the 23-year-old.

This period is all about gaining fitness, sharpness and for the Uruguayan to get to know his teammates.

You can watch the best bits from his most recent appearance via SVMM on YouTube:

