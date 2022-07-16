Sepp van den Berg on the lessons he learned whilst on loan with Preston North End and being happy back at Liverpool

Perhaps one of the hardest positions at Liverpool to try and break into is centre-back but that is the prospect for Sepp van den Berg.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 20-year-old reflected on his loan spell with Preston North End: ‘I was there one-and-a-half years. It was a long time. It was great there. I played a lot of games; I think especially for a centre-back it’s important to have game experience.

‘I played against some good teams, a tough league. I have definitely grown – in size, that’s one thing! But just everything really. It has been a great loan but now I’m happy to be back.

It was a successful period in the Championship for the Dutchman and there has been some interest from clubs within the second tier, following his string of impressive performances.

Given that he is sat behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibou Konate, Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams (and possibly even Fabinho and Jordan Henderson) in the battle for a place in the heart of our defence – it would suggest the future of our No.72 is elsewhere.

With the defender’s deal set to end in 2024, it may be worth allowing another loan spell to see whether there is a chance of him breaking into our squad.

However, if the opinion is already made that he doesn’t need to be at Anfield any more, then it may be best for him if a move away is confirmed and the next chapter of his career is started.

Whatever happens though, we do have a talented young player in our ranks who is very happy to be surrounded by the calibre of players that we have in our squad.

