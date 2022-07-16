Gini Wijnaldum left out of PSG’s pre-season squad as his departure from France edges ever closer – report

Gini WIjnaldum will all remain a club legend at Liverpool following his role in Jurgen Klopp’s team but it hasn’t gone to plan since his departure.

The Dutchman wanted to stay at Anfield and the club wanted to give him a new deal but it was never arranged, due to the distance in desired wages from both parties.

Despite only spending one season in France, it looks as though the 31-year-old will soon head off for pastures new – as reported by @DaveOCKOP: ‘Gini Wijnaldum has been left out of PSG’s squad for their tour of Japan. It is believed he will leave the club. Linked with a move to Roma’.

READ MORE: (Video) Singapore Reds go crazy with rendition of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ during half-time break against Crystal Palace

It would be somewhat of a surprise to see our former No.5 link up with Jose Mourinho and for a team that he scored his less famous Champions League semi-final goal against.

Not because of the pedigree of the club but because of the assumed lower salary on offer in Italy, especially when compared to PSG.

After being voted the flop of the season in Ligue 1, it does send a message to everyone within our squad that the grass isn’t always greener away from Merseyside.

Perhaps this is what our former midfielder and Mo Salah were discussing, before the Egyptian signed his new contract.

You can view the update on Wijnaldum via @DaveOCKOP on Twitter:

Gini Wijnaldum has been left out of PSG's squad for their tour of Japan. It is believed he will leave the club. Linked with a move to Roma. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) July 15, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business