“I can guarantee that they’ll bring somebody else in” – Pundit believes Liverpool will make another signing this summer

Liverpool may have all but publicly closed their incoming transfer doors but one pundit believes there will be another signing this summer.

Speaking with Football Insider, Frank McAvennie has said: “Jota’s injury will be a blow but they’ve got replacements for him.

“[Jurgen Klopp’s] not going to have people queuing up at his door asking to leave, that’s for sure. I wouldn’t worry about it.

READ MORE: (Video) “Thank you Singapore!” – Virgil van Dijk grabs LFC TV cameras to thank the Singaporean Liverpool supporters

“But I can guarantee that they’ll bring somebody else in.”

There doesn’t seem to be much evidence behind these claims, nor confirmation of a position nevermind which player it will be.

Nevertheless, the 62-year-old seems to have confidence in the fact that Jurgen Klopp will be making another acquisition in this window.

The talk has been around another midfield option all summer but the boss has pretty much confirmed that this won’t be happening in this upcoming window.

We will be fluid in the market and if a player does want to leave, or an offer is made for a player that we don’t want to refuse, then we may need another option.

Right now though, it looks like the Anfield hierarchy are happy with the summer’s business and are ready to attack the campaign with this squad.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business