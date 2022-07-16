(Image) Liverpool’s pre-season in-flight menu shared online with interesting options available for the players

Liverpool have departed Singapore, as the squad return to Merseyside before their trip to Austria and Germany later this month.

On board their flight to Manchester, the players were offered a wide array of food and drink with this menu now being shared online. It reads:

Pre-Season 2022 SINGAPORE TO MANCHESTER FLIGHT DURATION 14.00

DINNER TO BE SERVED AFTER TAKE-OFF

Selection of breads Greek Salad with Feta or

Classic Caesar salad with chicken and caesar dressing

Teriyaki chicken with rice and vegetables or

Roasted gnocchi with beef stroganoff and blanched greens or

Pasta (gluten free) with pesto and grilled chicken

Strawberry panna cotta

Yoghurt

Selection of hot and cold beverages

It’s an interesting insight into what a modern day footballer eats and there’s no doubting that the club’s nutritionists will have had a big say in what was on offer.

Plenty of carbs and meat on offer with the mains, salads to start and a healthy desert for everyone on board – no shocks in any departments really.

It’s no surprise to see the level of detail that has to go into a pre-season tour and there hasn’t been a stone left unturned, to ensure the players are looked after.

With this being such an important period of the season, all of the players will have had every meal monitored since they departed Merseyside for the tour.

You can view the image of the menu for Liverpool’s trip to Singapore via Reddit user u/lil_waki:

