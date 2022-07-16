‘Once it comes it will be like London buses’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold on Darwin Nunez’s hunt for a first pre-season goal

Darwin Nunez has attracted a lot of unwarranted criticism for his first two pre-season appearances but Trent Alexander-Arnold has full faith in the forward.

Speaking with LFC TV after the victory over Crystal Palace, the 23-year-old talked about his new teammate: “It’s still early days, not even a week with him around the team.

“He’s still kind of learning how we play, we’re learning how he plays, and soon enough we’ll get that connection.

“I’m sure we’ll be able to supply him with the ball to score goals. You can see he’s itching for that first goal, but I’m sure once it comes it will be like London buses.

“We’ll back him. Obviously out there today, playing with him, you know to start that No. 9 movement that he’s got, the runs that he makes, where he wants the ball.

“It’s just about finding that connection and soon enough it’ll all be good for us.”

It really is ridiculous that, after just over one hour of football in two friendly matches, our new No.27 has received backlash for his performances.

The first game that will matter is the Community Shield against Manchester City and, given our striking options, there’s no reason for Jurgen Klopp to rush him into our starting line-up.

Talk like this from his right-back show that the Uruguayan has the belief of the squad and the manager on his side, so there’s no reason for him to start worrying yet.

However, given his recent social media post, it does suggest that the fellow 23-year-old is feeling some pressure from the words of the media.

Now is the time to get his head down and ensure that he’s ready to attack his first campaign for the Reds.

