(Video) “I hope he’s treating you well” – Jordan Henderson sends video message to wife of Liverpool fan

Jordan Henderson is very generous with his time and he shared a great moment with a Liverpool fan during his time in Singapore.

Twitter user @whipsnade19 uploaded a video alongside our captain, as he passed on a message to his wife.

The 32-year-old said: “Hi Lisa, it’s Jordan Henderson. Congratulations on your wedding anniversary, I hope he’s treating you well tonight and taking you out for some food! Take care”.

It only took a few seconds out of the day of our No.14 but it will provide a lifelong memory for one Red, who will never forget the time he was able to see the skipper.

Little things like this, and performing the ‘Hendo shuffle’ after beating Crystal Palace, show how in tune with ordinary people and supporters our captain is.

You can view the video of Henderson via @whipsnade19 on Twitter:

