(Video) Watch as new angle of Jordan Henderson’s goal shows how well he, Harvey Elliott and James Milner linked up

Posted by
(Video) Watch as new angle of Jordan Henderson’s goal shows how well he, Harvey Elliott and James Milner linked up

Jordan Henderson was the scorer of Liverpool’s first pre-season goal, after a brilliant move opened up the Crystal Palace defence.

James Milner was one of the stars of the first-half performance and his ball to Harvey Elliott was aided by a brilliant block from Joel Matip.

Our No.19 collected the pass on the right wing, taking two touches before laying the ball backwards towards his captain.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch as Thiago Alcantara has Singapore Reds awestruck with his amazing show of skill

The 32-year-old ran onto the pass and dispatched a trademark curling finish past Vicente Guaita.

Watching this from a new angle in the crowd shows just how well the whole team moved in tandem together.

You can watch the video of Henderson’s goal via Reddit user u/AcousticGuitar321:

Henderson GOAL vs Crystal Palace, Singapore (Fan video) from LiverpoolFC

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top