(Video) Watch as new angle of Jordan Henderson’s goal shows how well he, Harvey Elliott and James Milner linked up

Jordan Henderson was the scorer of Liverpool’s first pre-season goal, after a brilliant move opened up the Crystal Palace defence.

James Milner was one of the stars of the first-half performance and his ball to Harvey Elliott was aided by a brilliant block from Joel Matip.

Our No.19 collected the pass on the right wing, taking two touches before laying the ball backwards towards his captain.

The 32-year-old ran onto the pass and dispatched a trademark curling finish past Vicente Guaita.

Watching this from a new angle in the crowd shows just how well the whole team moved in tandem together.

You can watch the video of Henderson’s goal via Reddit user u/AcousticGuitar321:

