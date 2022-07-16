(Video) Singapore Reds go crazy with rendition of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ during half-time break against Crystal Palace

Liverpool have fans all around the world and it’s clear that some of our most fanatical supporters live in Singapore.

To hear not just ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ but many other chants being sung by the crowd throughout the match against Crystal Palace, shows just how in tune with all other Reds they are.

During the half-time break, all the supporters filtered into the concourse and it produced a memorable moment from and for those present.

A rendition of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ broke out and it’s something special to behold.

Hats off to everyone involved and let’s hope it’s not too long before we’re back in Asia.

You can watch the video of the Singapore Reds via Reddit user u/banditz003:

