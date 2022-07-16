(Video) Tayo Adaramola runs to get Mo Salah for his shirt following the pre-season game between their teams

Mo Salah may be in the same league as Crystal Palace but his standing within the game was clear after our most recent pre-season friendly.

Tayo Adaramola was quick to approach the Egyptian King at full-time and ask him for his shirt, seeing as he scored in it, wore the captains armband and it was the first time he had worn that kit all together – it’s not a bad one for the left-back to get hold of.

Seeing as the defender is just 18-years-old, it’s fair enough for him to be interested enough to approach the 30-year-old and shows how excited he was to share a pitch with him.

Signing our No.11 on a new contract may have cost a lot of money but his stature in football will mean that it will be worth it in the long run.

If rival players are like this around him, the chances of further commercial gain from the attacker are huge for the club.

You can watch the video of Salah and Adaramola via Twitter user @SalahCentral:

Crystal Palace youngster, Adaramola, was very quick to get Salah's shirt after the full time whistle.

pic.twitter.com/6BEPL1G3r3 — Salah Central (@SalahCentral) July 15, 2022

