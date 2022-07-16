(Video) “Thank you Singapore!” – Virgil van Dijk grabs LFC TV cameras to thank the Singaporean Liverpool supporters

Liverpool have finished their tour of Asia and it’s safe to say that Virgil van Dijk enjoyed his time in Singapore with the rest of his teammates.

This is such a tough period of the season for all the players, where they have to mix hard work with a huge amount of travelling and it can take its toll.

Following the victory over Crystal Palace and the awarding of the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy, Jurgen Klopp’s squad did a lap of honour to thank the fans inside the Singapore National Stadium.

During the lap, our No.4 approached the cameras prent for Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ YouTube series and said: “Thank you Singapore!”.

It was obvious that the Dutchman had a great time abroad and wanted to thank all the supporters in the stadium.

You can watch the video of van Dijk (from 10:41) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

