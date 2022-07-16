(Video) Thiago Alcantara’s translating skills for Darwin Nunez has Liverpool supporters convinced he could be a future manager

Players like Thiago Alcantara are worth their weight in gold and not just because of his mercurial footballing talents.

Since the arrival of Darwin Nunez, our No.6 has had a crucial role in integrating him into the Liverpool squad by translating the messages from Jurgen Klopp.

Pep Lijnders will no doubt also be doing his fair share of translating too but the Italy-born, Spanish international to Brazilian parents who has also played in Germany and England – knows his way around a few languages too.

Clips of the midfielder passionately passing on messages to his new teammate show that he is playing an important role in the dressing room at the moment.

The fact that the boss speaks directly to the 31-year-old and has full trust that he can pass his messages on correctly to our No.27, shows the trust that is present between the pair.

These clips are leading to our fans thinking that he could have a future in the game as a manager and it’s hard to argue otherwise.

Thiago 100% has the future manager vibe https://t.co/MU68nhFKeZ — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) July 15, 2022

