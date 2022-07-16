(Video) Virgil van Dijk beams with a huge smile after a Singaporean fan shouts “I love you!” to the defender

Virgil van Dijk is a Liverpool icon across the globe and one Singaporean supporter was quick to ensure he knew it.

As the players left the pitch following their pre-match warm-up, our No.4 was walking down the tunnel as one fan shouted “I love you!”.

The cameras present for Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ series on YouTube captured the huge smile that crossed the face of the 31-year-old once he heard it.

It’s safe to say that the Dutchman heard the calls and will have had similar feeling about the fans, after his trip in Asia.

We have some of the best fans all over the world and this summer has been yet another example of that.

You can watch the video of van Dijk (from 3:24) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

