£37.5m Liverpool star had agreed Barcelona switch before Anfield move but FFP stopped transfer – Gerard Romero

Liverpool could have been one top winger short last term after it was revealed that Luis Diaz had agreed a switch to Barcelona.

This comes courtesy of Gerard Romero’s Twitch channel (via Barca Universal), with the reporter noting that the £37.5m man’s switch to Catalonia was ended by Financial Fair Play rules, which prevented the Spanish giants from signing the Colombian.

The former FC Porto attacker went on to agree a switch to Anfield after the Merseysiders gazumped Tottenham to the addition of the pacey wide man.

Three cup finals and a Premier League title missed by a couple of points, it’s fair to say that Diaz has been a roaring success at L4, helping revitalise an ageing front-three that has since seen Sadio Mane depart.

A few years back, losing top stars to the Spanish top-flight would have been the norm, and even if a move was prevented due to financial reasons, it’s refreshing to see FFP exercising its teeth.

