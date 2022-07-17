(Video) 10 seconds of Palace clash footage show Liverpool may have already found ideal Salah cover

In a similar vein to Fabio Carvalho, it remains unclear where exactly Jurgen Klopp plans on using Harvey Elliott predominantly this term.

The German rattled off both teenager’s names in a long list of midfielders the club possesses to defend its position on not adding to the squad this summer, however, the No.28 is expected to mainly help flesh out the forward line this term.

Likewise, our No.19 has shone in the front-three whilst occupying Mo Salah’s spot on the right-flank, as can be observed from LFCTV’s footage of the 2-0 pre-season win over Crystal Palace, in which the young Englishman gets on the statsheet with an early assist for Jordan Henderson.

This may suggest that the former Mainz tactician is actively considering the ex-Blackburn Rovers loanee as an alternative to our Egyptian international in the squad.

You can catch the clip here (at 5:40-5:46 & 6:40-6:44), courtesy of LFCTV: