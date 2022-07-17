(Video) Reece James own goal howler should have neutrals rethinking Trent slander

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains in a constant battle to prove himself in the eyes of some neutrals who insist on the superiority of the likes of Reece James and Kyle Walker to the 23-year-old.

A howler of epic proportions from the former of the pair should, perhaps, have such supporters reconsidering where the Chelsea man lies in the pecking order after committing such a woeful own goal, if we’re to continue attributing much importance to pre-season performances.

The reality of the situation is that both right-backs are rightly two of Europe’s best options in that particular position.

That being said, we’d be inclined to argue that the quality of our No.66’s outings over the last few years have singled him out ahead of the rest – never mind Gareth Southgate’s reluctance to utilise him in the national side.

