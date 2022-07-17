(Video) “I know him, yes!” – Konate shares honest first thoughts on Darwin Nunez after three training sessions

Ibrahima Konate expects Darwin Nunez to improve at Liverpool thanks to the support provided by Jurgen Klopp and the Uruguayan’s new teammates.

The Frenchman agreed the 23-year-old would provide a big threat to Premier League defences next term – a statement he can vouch for courtesy of personal experience playing against the striker during last year’s Champions League quarter-final.

The former Penarol hitman enjoyed a tremendous campaign with his old outfit, registering 38 goal contributions in 41 games.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV: