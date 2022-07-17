(Video) Konate shares 19-word Thiago training advice he immediately took to heart

Thiago Alcantara has developed a reputation for helping take new signings under his wing as has been most recently demonstrated by his supportive actions with £64m man, Darwin Nunez.

Ibrahima Konate told LFCTV ahead of the Reds’ clash with RB Leipzig next week that the Spanish international played an important part in his strong start to life at Liverpool with the latter having told him in training: “When you go, you have to believe. You are strong, you are big, you have to go, you know?”

The ex-Bundesliga centre-half enjoyed a superb maiden season with Jurgen Klopp’s men, only adding to the high expectations surrounding his future after a switch to England.

