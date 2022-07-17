(Video) Konate labels one Liverpool teammate the best in the world in his position

Ibrahima Konate was effusive in his praise of fellow Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, labelling the Dutchman the best centre-half in world football.

The former Southampton defender’s record at Anfield speaks for itself with the 31-year-old still yet to lose a game at L4 following his switch to Merseyside.

The player’s near effortless approach to games, very rarely looking out of control in our backline means he has well-earned his reputation as one of the (if not the) best centre-backs in world football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV: