(Video) Konate labels one Liverpool teammate the best in the world in his position

Posted by
(Video) Konate labels one Liverpool teammate the best in the world in his position

Ibrahima Konate was effusive in his praise of fellow Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, labelling the Dutchman the best centre-half in world football.

The former Southampton defender’s record at Anfield speaks for itself with the 31-year-old still yet to lose a game at L4 following his switch to Merseyside.

The player’s near effortless approach to games, very rarely looking out of control in our backline means he has well-earned his reputation as one of the (if not the) best centre-backs in world football.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top