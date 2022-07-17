Liverpool & four other PL clubs interested in giant midfielder fans haven’t heard about in months – The Athletic

With Liverpool said to be keen on bolstering their midfield this summer, despite Jurgen Klopp’s protestations on the matter, it should come as no surprise that over a dozen names have been linked with solving that particular concern.

One new name that has popped up is that of 6’5″ Lille man, Amadou Onana, whom the Reds are said to be competing for with the likes of West Ham United, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Newcastle United, according to Paul Taylor at The Athletic.

The holding midfielder played 41 games for the Ligue 1 outfit last term and is capable of filing out in the centre-back spots and in a more advanced position in the middle of the park.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘rejected’ chance to re-sign Raheem Sterling despite attacker wanting Anfield return – Jacque Talbot

A £25m bid from the Hammers has already been turned down by Les Dogues, which could leave room for us to swoop in should Jurgen Klopp remain keen on adding a midfield destroyer to his ranks.

With Fabinho set to turn 29 this year, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to look after the future of the holding role, as well as adding further potential in the department, by turning to the 20-year-old if considered viable by Julian Ward and Co – a possibility given prior reports that we’ve been tracking the youngster.

That being said, the understanding remains that Onana is likely to move to the English capital should an exit be possible.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business