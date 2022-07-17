Transfer race heats up for £38.3m midfielder who ‘will do everything to leave’ Portugal amid Liverpool links – report

Liverpool-linked midfielder Matheus Nunes is allegedly prepared to ‘do everything to leave’ the Portuguese top-flight amid reports of growing interest in his services, according to Correio da Manha.

The 23-year-old star registered 9 goal contributions in 50 appearances (across all competitions) last term.

“CM knows that the player is ready to take the leap and will do everything to leave, although he has not put any pressure on the club to release him,” the outlet reported (via Sport Witness).

The Sporting CP star’s willingness to find a move away from the Primeira Liga will be music to interest clubs’ ears – including Liverpool, who are said to have thrown their hat into the ring for his services.

“Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton were joined by Chelsea and more recently Liverpool,” the publication further added.

The Merseysiders were said to be keen on adding a new midfielder to their ranks – as evidenced by our prior interest in Aurelien Tchouameni.

As has been well-established by our prior involvement in the window, of course, we simply won’t move for a prospective target unless the recruitment team are 100% convinced.

There’s also the price – which would appear more than feasible, if accurate – and potential wages to consider.

That being said, Jurgen Klopp’s comments on his options in the middle of the park would suggest to a certain degree that no further incomings will be conducted in the current window.

