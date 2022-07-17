Liverpool ‘rejected’ chance to re-sign Raheem Sterling despite attacker wanting Anfield return – Jacque Talbot

Liverpool reportedly had the chance to bring Raheem Sterling back to Anfield but rejected the opportunity, paving the way for an eventual switch to Chelsea.

This comes courtesy of Jacque Talbot with the Reds having supposedly completed all their incomings this summer window.

“We heard from reliable sources that Sterling actually wanted to go to Liverpool before making the move for Chelsea,” the journalist told Give Me Sport. “I don’t think Manchester United were a consideration, but what I heard is that in essence, Liverpool rejected him.”

At the age of 27, the Englishman would represent an addition very much outside the range favoured by the Merseysiders’ recruitment team.

READ MORE: Transfer race heats up for £38.3m midfielder who ‘will do everything to leave’ Portugal amid Liverpool links – report

As the Sky Blues’ second top all-time scorer in the Premier League era, one could forgive some fans for questioning the club’s decision to avoid bringing in a proven scorer.

That being said, with five top attackers to choose from – not including new boy Fabio Carvalho, who it’s believed will support the forward line this term – it could equally be argued that we have more than enough quality in the forward department ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

In pursuing 23-year-old Darwin Nunez and the former Fulham Academy graduate (19), we’ve further secured the future of this Liverpool squad.

Sterling then, in that regard, would be considered a step in the opposite direction.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business