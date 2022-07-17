(Video) Singaporean Liverpool fans unveil superb Klopp banner quote before Palace win

Liverpool’s support in Asia continues to blow both manager and players away ahead of the 2022/23 campaign with the Reds having been once again welcomed by a vociferous crowd prior to their meeting with Crystal Palace.

Some supporters may have spotted one Jurgen Klopp quote in banner form in the stadium ahead of the 2-0 victory over Patrick Vieira’s men: “Where’s it next season? Istanbul? Book the hotel.”

History suggests that the Reds will come back even stronger from adversity and we certainly wouldn’t dare put it past the German’s outfit to make up for the disappointment of Paris with another Champions League final appearance.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of LFCTV