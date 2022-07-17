Man Utd move to snap up £29.7-£34m reported Liverpool target; talks ‘progressing well and quickly’ – Rudy Galetti

Liverpool could be set to miss out on Ibrahim Sangare, as Manchester United move in for the £29.7-£34m man.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Rudy Galetti with the Reds appearing set to miss out on a target they’d once sent scouts to take a look at.

Bearing in mind the recruitment team’s prior approach to transfers under Jurgen Klopp, it seems unlikely that the Reds would allow themselves to be beaten out by the Red Devils if the price of a move and wages weren’t deemed to be excessive.

READ MORE: Pundit makes ‘staggering’ Liverpool transfer claim amid midfielder links

Unless a top target of a calibre of Aurelien Tchouameni or Jude Bellingham emerges in the near future, it seems unlikely that we’ll make any further additions to the squad this summer.

The club have recruited superbly with the addition of Fabio Carvalho already who is capable of filing out in the middle of the park, though there will be a clear need to bolster the department in question should the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both depart on frees next year.

