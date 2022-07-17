(Video) Van Dijk grabs camera after Palace win to send three-word message to Singapore’s Liverpool fans

Posted by
(Video) Van Dijk grabs camera after Palace win to send three-word message to Singapore’s Liverpool fans

Visiting Asia appears to have been a tremendous experience for the Liverpool squad so far as multiple players have already expressed.

After defeating Crystal Palace 2-0 in a pre-season clash in Singapore, Virgil van Dijk took hold of the camera post-game to send a message to the fanbase: “Thank you, Singapore.”

Watching the Reds from thousands of miles away and at ludicrous times, having Jurgen Klopp’s men over even only briefly will have meant the absolute world to those fortunate supporters attending and we at the Empire of the Kop hope the experience was thoroughly enjoyed.

You can catch the clip here (at 10:40), courtesy of LFCTV:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top