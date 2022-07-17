Pundit makes ‘staggering’ Liverpool transfer claim amid midfielder links

Noel Whelan has questioned whether Liverpool do need to make any further signings this summer despite calls for the club to expand its midfield options.

The pundit pointed to the ‘staggering amount’ of money spent on Darwin Nunez, not to mention the further additions of Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho.

“They’ve gone out and spent quite a lot of money this summer,” the former Leeds United man told Football Insider.

“Carvalho has come in, and they’ve spent a staggering amount on Nunez as well – which is their answer to the Erling Haaland deal.

“The question is – do they need any defensive midfielders? They’ve got Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, as well as other players who can make an impact.

“Do they need to force a transfer through for the sake of it?”

That being said, the Merseysiders have already gone some way to recouping fees spent with the sales of Sadio Mane, Neco Williams and Taki Minamino.

READ MORE: £37.5m Liverpool star had agreed Barcelona switch before Anfield move but FFP stopped transfer – Gerard Romero

Jurgen Klopp did fairly point out the multiplicity of options we have available in the middle of the park, ranging from the experience of Jordan Henderson to the promise of Harvey Elliott.

Whilst a perfectly reasonable statement to make, the reality is that Liverpool will need to make additions the following summer given that as many as three midfielders could depart by that point.

It’s possible that Naby Keita could very well extend beyond 2023, as has been reported, though it would still leave us with some significant business to do next year.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business