‘I’d rather watch paint dry’ – Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett offers brutal assessment of former Manchester United man’s punditry skills

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has admitted his admiration for Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville’s punditry skills but claimed he’d ‘rather watch paint dry’ than listen to one other former Manchester United star speak.

Carragher and Neville have become extremely popular since hanging up their boots for the work they do working for Sky Sports, whilst Paul Scholes can regularly be seen working for BT Sport covering Premier League and Champions League games.

The UFC fighter isn’t a fan of the former England international, however.

“You look at Carragher, belter pundit. Him [Gary Neville], belter pundit,” Pimblett said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

“Paul Scholes, I’d rather watch paint dry than hear him be a pundit.”

Our former No. 23 and his Sky Sports colleague have established a great relationship since calling it day on their footballing careers – originally appearing on the popular Monday Night Football programme and forming a superb double act.

Pimblett is a huge Reds fan and in the same fan admitted that he used to ‘hate’ Neville.

“He was a dirty [Manchester] United player wasn’t he lad,” the Scouser said.

“He used to kiss the badge at Anfield so I used to hate him.”

Although the 47-year-old is a beloved Red Devil, there’s no denying that he is great at what he does and he and Carra certainly make watching football on the TV entertaining.

The Baddy is someone who speaks his mind but after he featured on the popular Overlap show on YouTube alongside fellow scouser MMA figure ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann, it was great to see him get on well with the former Old Trafford favourite.

Pimblett is fighting this weekend in London against American Jordan Leavitt – we wish him all the best!

