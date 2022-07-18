Harvey Davies admits his pride at making his first senior appearance for Liverpool

Harvey Davies has weighed in on the last few months of his footballing career after winning the U19 European Championship in Slovakia at the start of the month and then making his first senior appearance for Liverpool against Crystal Palace last week.

The teenager played 30 minutes against Patrick Viera’s side in Singapore and helped Jurgen Klopp’s side to a clean sheet.

He looked calm and composed on the ball and the ‘keeper has expressed his pride at featuring in front of 50,000 fans.

“It was obviously really special for me – first game I’ve played so now the debut is done,” the 18-year-old told the club’s official website.

“It was nice to do it out here in Singapore in front of all these fans as well. It’s a really proud moment for me and my family.

“I know they were all watching back home; it was a bit of a shame they couldn’t be here but I know they will be absolutely really proud of me and I’m really happy for myself as well.”

The Scouser, who signed for the club at U9 level, was proud of his performance in the sweltering heat in Asia and discussed what he’s hoping for in the coming months.

“I had bits to do tonight and I’m pleased with how I played. I think the team did well as well,” Davies added.

“[I want] To keep cracking on, keep making next steps. I made a step tonight. And pretty much just keep going up and try not to slow down and just keep making the same progress that I can.”

The youngster is learning from the best in the form of Alisson Becker and if he can continue developing and have just half of the ability of our No. 1, then he certainly has a successful career ahead of him.

Caoimhin Kelleher is our current number two and has been impressive whenever called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

He started last seasons’ Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea and even found the back of the net during the shootout that eventually won us the trophy.

It’s going to be hard for anyone to displace Alisson in the near future, but we certainly have a number of talents between the sticks and it’s great to see.

