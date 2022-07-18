Darwin Nunez’s performances against Liverpool were ‘a huge part of the reason’ why Jurgen Klopp decided to sign the Uruguayan claims Paul Robinson

Paul Robinson has claimed that ‘a huge part of the reason’ why Jurgen Klopp signed Darwin Nunez is because of how the Uruguayan performed against the Reds across their two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie last season.

The 23-year-old netted in both games but was eventually on the losing side as Liverpool defeated Benfica 6-4 on aggregate – Klopp revealed that he was ‘massively impressed’ by the former Almeria man’s performance against his side which prompted the first rumours that the Anfield outfit were interested in his signature.

Our new No. 27 completed his move to Merseyside earlier this window and Robinson has claimed that the German boss will have done his ‘homework’ before splashing £65m on the striker.

“I don’t think you can take Klopp’s comments without a pinch of salt,” the former England number one told Football Insider.

“The club will have done their due diligence on players. There is so much homework and background checks.

“In two games, Klopp will have been able to see there is a player there. I think it would have been a case of Klopp seeing the two games and getting his staff to look into the possibility of a deal.

“I’m sure those two games were a huge part of the reason but it will not be the only reason they signed him, that’s for sure.

“It is clever to listen to your players if you’re a manager. They are very knowledgable. If a player comes off the pitch and say, ‘Gaffer, have a look at him. He is top class you would be silly not to.”

Nunez was in red-hot form for Benfica last season – he netted 34 goals in 41 appearances (across all competitions) and won the Golden Boot in the Liga Portugal with 26 goals in 28 games.

He’s yet to find the back of the net in a Liverpool shirt, but he’s only featured twice so there’s no need to panic as of yet.

Despite some claiming that the forward is struggling, time must be afforded to Nunez as he attempts to settle in a new country and get to grips with a completely different culture to the one he’s become accustomed to in both Portugal and South America.

His performances in pre-season don’t matter too much.

As long as he’s building his fitness and is in tip-top shape ahead of our opening Premier League clash with Fulham on August 6, that’s all that matters.

