(Video) Darwin Nunez’s Champions League highlights from last season will excite Liverpool supporters ahead of the new campaign

Darwin Nunez may be yet to find the back of the net in a Red shirt, but highlights of how the Uruguayan performed in the Champions League for Benfica last term will seriously excite Liverpool supporters.

Some have criticised the 23-year-old for how he’s performed in his first two outings which is rather bemusing when you consider that the forward has spent barely any time with his new teammates and is attempting to learn a completely new language.

He netted six goals in 10 appearances in Europe’s premier completion last season, including two goals against Liverpool, and it’s clear why Jurgen Klopp was so keen to bring the Uruguay international to Anfield.

What’s impressive about the forward is that it appears that our new No. 27 can score different types of goals.

He can run in behind and stretch defences, he can slot home from 12-yards out and he’s also dominant in the air.

With the initial £64m that we’ve splashed out on the former Almeria man, you’d expect him to start centrally with Mo Salah and Luis Diaz either side of him.

It will certainly be interesting to see how we operate now that we have an out-and-out forward in the team… it may very well lead to a slight tweak in tactics from our German boss.

We certainly hope he can hit the ground running when the competitive action returns on August 6!

You can see our new No. 27’s highlights via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter:

