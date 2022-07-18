Joe Gomez’s ‘sole focus’ is Liverpool despite eyeing a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Qatar World Cup

Joe Gomez has revealed that he’s had ‘conversations’ with Gareth Southgate regarding his chances of returning to the England squad and admitted that it ‘hurt’ not to be at the Euros with the Three Lions last year.

The 25-year-old missed both the 2018 World Cup and the European Championships through injury but is hoping to return to the national side for the Qatar World Cup at the end of the year.

He’s struggled with injury throughout his career and found himself behind both Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order to partner Virgil van Dijk at centre half last term but the No. 12 admitted he’s fully focussed on performing under Jurgen Klopp before worrying about England.

“We have had conversations,” said the centre-back to the ECHO. “Gareth is a great manager and also (England assistant boss) Steve Holland has been great in communicating with me and checking in at key moments. Fundamentally club football gives you the platform to be picked and that’s got to be my focus.

“It is a World Cup year, and I do feel like I have missed out on major tournaments, more so due to injuries than anything else. I watched part of the Euros, but it was hard. It hurt to not be there.

“I obviously supported the team as I did at the World Cup, but it hurt not being a part of either of those squads. I feel I could have been there.

“But my sole focus now is Liverpool and that can give me the platform to be picked by England.”

On his day, the former Charlton Athletic man is top defender.

He’s great with the ball at his feet and has impressive pace certainly comes in handy when coming up against speedy forwards.

All of our central defensive options are quality so it won’t be easy for Gomez to earn regular minutes during the upcoming campaign, but he needs to ensure that when he is needed that he’s fit and up for the challenge.

If this season is anything like the previous campaign, when we competed on all four fronts right until the very end, then he will earn game time and have the chance to prove to Southgate that he should be on that plane to Qatar in November.

He recently signed a new deal that will keep him on Merseyside past his 30th birthday – we certainly hope he can show what he’s made of this season, pick up more silverware with the Reds and earn a place in the Three Lions squad.

