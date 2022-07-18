Pundit tips Liverpool to be ‘front of the queue’ to sign stunning midfielder Klopp likes ‘a lot’ – if available next summer

Kevin Campbell has backed Liverpool to be at the ‘front of the queue’ to sign Jude Bellingham if the Borussia Dortmund man is available next summer.

This comes courtesy Football Insider, with the Reds having since told reporters that there is no intention to conduct any further business, as far as incomings are concerned, during this window.

“Klopp likes him a lot, that’s obvious. If he comes on the market next summer, I’m sure Liverpool will be at the front of the queue to sign him,” the 52-year-old told the publication. “They’ve inquired, I’m sure, and Klopp has had the inside scoop from Dortmund – unfortunately he’s not available.”

By that point, however, the Englishman is expected to attract significant interest from the Merseysiders rivals both domestically and abroad.

READ MORE: Liverpool to make loan decision with 19-year-old starlet Klopp called ‘absolutely exceptional’ last week

As a talent verging on generational, that should come as little surprise, though that’s not to rule us out from competing for the midfielder’s signature next year.

On Liverpool’s end, as has been most recently demonstrated by the £64m move for Darwin Nunez (in a deal that could rise to £85m once add-ons are taken on board), there is a willingness to spend serious money.

Where the potential stickler could lie, of course, is with Bellingham’s potential wage demands – particularly given the likes of Real Madrid and Co. are far less rigid with their wage structures.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Ben Davies’ wages and why he is the blueprint of how Liverpool don’t do transfer business