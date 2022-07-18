‘We saw…’ – Fabinho backs 25-year-old Liverpool teammate to ‘become increasingly important’ for Klopp this season

Few beyond Liverpool’s recruitment team could have predicted that Luis Diaz would be an instant hit at Anfield midway through the prior campaign last term.

After witnessing his teammate’s electric performances in the 2021/22 campaign, Fabinho appears confident in the 25-year-old taking up the mantle when it comes to Sadio Mane’s old left-wing spot.

“For a long time it was always Sadio on the left side. But we have Luis (Diaz) on the left side and we saw how well he played in the second-half of last season,” the 28-year-old told James Pearce at The Athletic. “Luis will become increasingly important.”

The Colombian international enjoyed a strong maiden season with Jurgen Klopp’s men, registering 11 goal contributions across 26 games (in all competitions) – a goal or assist every 153.72 minutes.

If we are to have any hope of grasping for the stars once more, getting our forward line up and running and in perfect tandem with one another as quickly as possible will be integral to ensuring we remain competitive across all fronts once more.

It seems an adjustment period of sorts will be needed for our £64m signing, Darwin Nunez, though that’s to be expected given we’re only two games down in pre-season.

Make no mistake, however: having a superb option down the left-flank in Diaz will continue to be a massive boost to our chances of lifting more silverware this term.

