Fabinho reveals integral role Carvalho played in cementing his nickname at Liverpool

Things have apparently been getting a little confusing in pre-season following the addition of Fabio Carvalho to the squad this summer.

Such to an extent that Virgil van Dijk’s nickname for the 28-year-old, ‘Flaco’, has become a permanent fixture in order to avoid any confusion over the similarity between the defensive midfielder and the former Fulham starlet.

“With Fabio Carvalho joining us this summer, everyone has been shouting ‘Fabio’ in training and I’m always looking around thinking they are talking about me,” the Brazil international told James Pearce at The Athletic. “So now they’ve said, ‘Right, Fab, you’re now just Flaco, and he’s Fabio’. I’m okay with that.”

The teenager has thoroughly impressed so far during the first two outings of the Reds’ pre-season tour in Asia, forming a sound partnership with Luis Diaz on the left-flank.

If it helps avoid any issues down the line when it comes to communication on the pitch, we personally have little issue with the development in question.

Truth be told, it’s a nickname we feel rather suits our midfield destroyer.

With the season proper nearing, we’ll be hoping to see our Portuguese signing build a strong bond with all members of the starting-XI, particularly should Jurgen Klopp have in mind to utilise Carvalho as our No.10 in a potential formation change.

