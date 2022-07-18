Fabinho explains how he’s helping Darwin Nunez adapt to life in Liverpool & the two Reds that inspired him to do so

What makes this Liverpool squad particularly special, as Jurgen Klopp has previously paid tribute to, is the multiplicity of leaders in the squad.

You have your standard-setters in Jordan Henderson and James Milner, however, the contributions of the likes of Fabinho can go under the radar with the Brazilian playing an active role in helping Darwin Nunez settle in with the Merseysiders.

“Things are really different now but it was hard for me at the start with the adaptation,” the former Monaco man told James Pearce at The Athletic.

“That’s why whenever we sign a new player I always try to help him as much as possible.

“Like Darwin (Nunez) now, his English isn’t very good, so I’m always trying to help him in training by explaining some situations to him.

“When I first came to Liverpool, Firmino and (Alberto) Moreno were really important for me. They helped me to settle in. I try to support new players now in the same way as those boys supported me.”

Thiago Alcantara has also been spotted making efforts to help the Reds’ £64m signing make a smooth transition to life under Jurgen Klopp, sitting out of a training session with the Uruguayan whilst a minor foot concern was examined.

It’s small gestures like these that could make a massive difference in terms of the former Penarol man hitting the ground running or not when the first ball of the 2022/23 season is struck.

Building a relationship with our No.6 in particular will certainly be helpful in terms of replicating that bond on the pitch and we’ve already seen some promising signs of a sound understanding with Mo Salah during pre-season.

Either way, the contributions of Fabinho and Co. should not go forgotten if Nunez ends up setting the world alight in the English top-flight this term and for the seasons to come.

