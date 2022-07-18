(Photo) First adorable snap of Andy Robertson and wife, Rachel, emerges online

Posted by
(Photo) First adorable snap of Andy Robertson and wife, Rachel, emerges online

Andy Robertson officially tied the knot with his long-term partner, Rachel Roberts, this summer with a photo of the pair having been since released online.

Sporting their wedding bands after the ceremony, the Liverpool left-back took a moment to cement the memory ahead of the start of pre-season.

We’d like to congratulate the Scotsman and wish he and his wife an extremely happy marriage.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top