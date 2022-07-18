(Photo) First adorable snap of Andy Robertson and wife, Rachel, emerges online

Andy Robertson officially tied the knot with his long-term partner, Rachel Roberts, this summer with a photo of the pair having been since released online.
Sporting their wedding bands after the ceremony, the Liverpool left-back took a moment to cement the memory ahead of the start of pre-season.
We’d like to congratulate the Scotsman and wish he and his wife an extremely happy marriage.
You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC:
Congratulations @andrewrobertso5 💍 pic.twitter.com/lTga06NGcF
— Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) July 18, 2022