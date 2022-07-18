Gomez reckons Liverpool have just pulled off ‘special’ statement for the fans and club with latest business

It’s difficult to be too critical about Liverpool’s business this summer when considering the successful conclusion to Mo Salah’s contract saga in amongst a handful of incomings.

Joe Gomez insisted the deal was a ‘special thing’ for the club with the Egyptian international committing his best years to the Anfield-based outfit.

“Mo signing his deal is another statement,” the England international told Ian Doyle at the Echo.

“Everyone knows Mo’s quality – he is already a legend at the club – and it was a long, ongoing procedure. To get it done is a special thing, not just for the fans but for the team.

“His application and work-rate is one thing, but what he produces on the pitch is something I’m grateful to be on the same side of.”

The former Roma hitman was on top form overall, though performances did dip somewhat after the AFCON final, with the forward amassing a remarkable tally of 47 goal contributions in 51 games (across all competitions).

It says a great deal about the quality of the player at our disposal that, realistically, Salah’s numbers could have been significantly higher had he not suffered the demoralising double blow of losing twice to Sadio Mane’s Senegal in winter and missing out on qualification for the World Cup.

With a fresh contract agreed, however, both player and club can rest assured that the impending campaign won’t be made about the No.11’s short-term future, which can only mean good things as far as the search for a place in the history books is concerned.

